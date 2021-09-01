Left Menu

RTE admission panel member, education officer in ACB net caught red-handed taking bribe

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:34 IST
RTE admission panel member, education officer in ACB net caught red-handed taking bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the admission verification committee formed under the Right To Education (RTE) Act and an education officer were caught red-handed here while taking bribe on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra Police said.

A woman who was seeking admission for her daughter at a school in Hadapsar area here had approached the ACB with a complaint, an official release said. ''The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to include the girl's name in the list for RTE admission and to verify documents online for the admission process,'' the release said.

Further probe is on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global
4
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021