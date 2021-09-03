Left Menu

New York's 9/11 Museum CEO seeks to educate, inspire younger generation

But for this generation, it's history to be learned," Greenwald told Reuters. Ahead of this year's anniversary, the Museum and Memorial launched a new campaign and fundraiser called The Never Forget Fund, which will support educational initiatives to teach young people about the attack and the global aftermath.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:30 IST
New York's 9/11 Museum CEO seeks to educate, inspire younger generation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

One of the most important tasks Alice Greenwald has as president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum is to educate and inspire a younger generation and make sure the heroism and sacrifices made that day in 2001 are never forgotten.

"If you think about 20 years, it is the span of a generation and there are tens of millions of young people, college age and younger, who were born after 2001. (Others) were toddlers, they were infants when 9/11 happened," she said. "For those of us who witnessed 9/11 20 years ago, it's seared into our consciousness. We cannot ever not remember what our eyes saw. But for this generation, it's history to be learned," Greenwald told Reuters.

Ahead of this year's anniversary, the Museum and Memorial launched a new campaign and fundraiser called The Never Forget Fund, which will support educational initiatives to teach young people about the attack and the global aftermath. Greenwald said the museum - located in lower Manhattan, close to where the World Trade Center collapsed on September 11, 2001 after being struck by two planes hijacked by Islamic militants - offers an important lesson to the younger generation about overcoming extraordinary hardship.

"This memorial, this museum tells a story about the best of human nature in response to the worst. And we need to remind this generation that they have the capacity for unity, for hope and for resilience when faced with challenges that you couldn't imagine and aren't yet prepared to deal with." She added, "But you will rise to the occasion and if you come together, you will meet adversity and prevail."

"This was a seminal event in American and global history that happened here," said Greenwald. "And we can't renege on our promise of two decades ago. We will never forget."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021