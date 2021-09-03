TN CM unveils programme to honour freedom fighter VOC

To honour freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar on his 150th birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a 14-point programme which includes refurbishing his memorials and instituting an award in his name to recognise his contributions to shipping. Making a statement in the Assembly, Stalin, recalling his Independence Day announcement that the anniversary would be observed as a government event, said a new research chair would be instituted in VOC's name in the State-run Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

VOC (5 September 1872 – 18 November 1936) is a freedom fighter respected for his sacrifices.

The death anniversary of the freedom fighter on November 18 would be observed as ''Thiyaga Thirunal'' (Day of Sacrifice) by the government, the Chief Minister said. A Tamilian would be awarded ''Kappalottiya Tamilan VOC Virudhu'' every year for distinguished contributions in the field of shipping and the award shall carry a cash component of Rs five lakh and a certificate of commendation. The hall at Gandhi Mandapam here that displays an oil extractor operated by VOC while in prison would be renovated and a bust shall be installed there, he said. Melaperiya Cotton Salai, an arterial road in Tuticorin, the native region of the freedom fighter, would be named after him, he said.

A life-size statue of him would be installed in Coimbatore VOC Park and his memorials at Ottapidaram and Tirunelveli would be renovated and a light and sound programme on his life and times shall be organised, said the Chief Minister. A feature film depicting Chidambaranar's life would be produced digitally to enable the younger generations learn about the freedom fighter.

All books authored by him would be re-published by the government and made available to the people at a concessional price and his books and manuscripts would be digitised and hosted by the Tamil Virtual Academy.

Government buildings to be built/unveiled in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli between September 5, 2021 and September 5, 2022 shall be named after him. Infrastructure initiatives such as additional classrooms and a memorial arch at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore would be taken up in the Tirunelveli school where VOC studied. Online seminars, photo exhibition on a bus for college and school students were the other initiatives.

