Committee completes gender audit of Anganwadi textbooks, submits report
The report was prepared by analyzing the Anganwadi theme chart, the childrens workbook Anganapoomazha and the teachers assistant Anganathaimavu, the government said in a release.The committee made recommendations for providing a learning experience for children at an early age, taking into account gender equality and equality.
- Country:
- India
The gender audit committee formed by the Kerala government submitted its report of Anganwadi textbooks to Women and Child Development (WCD) department minister Veena George here on Friday.
The five-member committee, headed by T K Anandi, handed over the report to the minister in the presence of Department Director T V Anupama IAS.
''The gender audit was conducted with the aim of developing gender awareness in children at an early age. The report was prepared by analyzing the Anganwadi theme chart, the children's workbook 'Anganapoomazha' and the teacher's assistant Anganathaimavu,'' the government said in a release.
The committee made recommendations for providing a learning experience for children at an early age, taking into account gender equality and equality. It also suggested changes in the areas of illustration, poetry and story in these study materials.
The government had earlier taken a decision to go for a gender audit of textbooks from the pre-primary to the university level, and revise them as required.
There are more than 33,000 Anganwadis across the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings
Kerala: Kottayam's Malarikkal paddy fields turns in sea of pink with water lilies in full bloom
Onam represents pluralistic spirit of Kerala: Rahul Gandhi
Cannot enforce COVID guidelines at gunpoint, people have to do it themselves: Experts on rising infection rate in Kerala
Kerala CM thanks PM Modi and MEA for Afghan evacuation