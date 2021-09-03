Left Menu

Committee completes gender audit of Anganwadi textbooks, submits report

The report was prepared by analyzing the Anganwadi theme chart, the childrens workbook Anganapoomazha and the teachers assistant Anganathaimavu, the government said in a release.The committee made recommendations for providing a learning experience for children at an early age, taking into account gender equality and equality.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:49 IST
Committee completes gender audit of Anganwadi textbooks, submits report
  • Country:
  • India

The gender audit committee formed by the Kerala government submitted its report of Anganwadi textbooks to Women and Child Development (WCD) department minister Veena George here on Friday.

The five-member committee, headed by T K Anandi, handed over the report to the minister in the presence of Department Director T V Anupama IAS.

''The gender audit was conducted with the aim of developing gender awareness in children at an early age. The report was prepared by analyzing the Anganwadi theme chart, the children's workbook 'Anganapoomazha' and the teacher's assistant Anganathaimavu,'' the government said in a release.

The committee made recommendations for providing a learning experience for children at an early age, taking into account gender equality and equality. It also suggested changes in the areas of illustration, poetry and story in these study materials.

The government had earlier taken a decision to go for a gender audit of textbooks from the pre-primary to the university level, and revise them as required.

There are more than 33,000 Anganwadis across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021