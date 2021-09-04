Left Menu

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy, says K'taka Congress

Bengaluru, Sep 4 PTI Targeting the BJP governments on the implementation of the New Education Policy NEP, president of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar on Saturday called the policy as Nagpur Education Policy because the headquarters of the RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is in Nagpur.

Targeting the BJP governments on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), the president of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar on Saturday called the policy as Nagpur Education Policy because the headquarters of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in Nagpur. The RSS is the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He said Congress is opposed to the policy until it is discussed with the stakeholders and in the State legislature.

''NEP should have been discussed widely. I'm an educationist by choice, I'm running educational institutions. I'm a trustee or chairman in various organisations, but I'm unable to understand this education policy. I have tried to study it two-three times. Have discussed it with students and teachers but unable to understand its inside secret,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused the State government of implementing the policy in a hurry without holding discussions.

''Education is the state subject, it is the subject of the state, it should be discussed in the state legislature. It has caused worry among parents and confusion among teachers. ''This is not the New Education Policy, this is a Nagpur Education Policy,'' he said.

Shivakumar said,''...it is not possible for us to allow it (NEP) until it is discussed thoroughly.'' On Friday, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah Friday urged the State government to withdraw its decision to implement the NEP.

He said the objective of the policy is to indoctrinate students in communalism. Besides, he added, the policy infringes upon the autonomy of States in education.

