Lovlina Borgohain named brand ambassador of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@LovlinaBorgohai)
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) of Assam, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday.

"We are delighted that Lovlina has accepted our request to be associated with the SSA as its brand ambassador," Pegu told reporters on the sidelines of a Teachers' Day function here.

Sharing details of the agreement with the star pugilist, SSA, Assam, MD Roshni Korati told PTI that Lovlina Borgohain was approached to be the brand ambassador for SSA in the state, to which she readily agreed.

"Her role as the brand ambassador is on a completely honorary basis at her insistence. It is a very good gesture on her part," Korati said.

The 23-year-boxer hailing from Golaghat district had scripted history at the Tokyo Games by becoming the first Assamese to win a medal in the Olympics when she had clinched the bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category.

Korati further said a video has been shot by SSA, Assam, exclusively with the boxer, a 40-second promo of which was shared by the MD on her Twitter handle on Sunday.

"It was shot over two days in Guwahati during Lovlina's recent visit. She will be helping promote the various activities of SSA, Assam, across the state," she added.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is an overarching programme of the Central government for school education extending from pre-school to class 12 with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.

