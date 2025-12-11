Left Menu

Russian Athletes' Last Stand: Legal Battle for Biathlon Entry at Winter Olympics

Russian athletes and sports organizations are challenging bans to compete in biathlon at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Despite successful legal appeals in other sports, biathlon remains exclusive. The International Biathlon Union stands firm, citing strong legal grounds for its suspension of Russian athletes and the lack of a neutral-athlete option.

Russian athletes are mounting a legal battle to participate in the biathlon event of the upcoming Winter Olympics, aiming to overturn existing bans as previously seen in other sports.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) confirmed a filed claim by eight Russian athletes and their national bodies against it, affirming the legality of suspending Russia's participation.

In light of legal successes in sports like skiing and snowboarding, the IBU maintains that their regulations do not support a neutral-athlete pathway, aiming for Russian athletes to have qualification opportunities.

