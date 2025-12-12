Left Menu

Federica Brignone to Compete at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Italian skier Federica Brignone will participate in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, as confirmed by Luciano Buonfiglio, head of Italy's Olympic committee. Brignone, previously the World Cup overall champion, is returning to competition after recovering from a double leg fracture sustained seven months ago.

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:06 IST
  Italy

Italian skiing star Federica Brignone is set to compete in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, according to an announcement by Italy's Olympic committee leader, Luciano Buonfiglio.

Buonfiglio shared the news on Friday, relaying Brignone's confirmation of participation earlier that morning.

The World Cup overall champion resumed her skiing career in November, following a seven-month recovery from a double leg fracture.

