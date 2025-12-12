Left Menu

Federica Brignone Triumphantly Returns to Compete at Milano Cortina Olympics

Italian skier Federica Brignone, after recovering from a leg injury, is set to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. She will be one of four Italian flagbearers. Her return follows intense rehabilitation, embodying resilience and determination to achieve her Olympic dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:36 IST
Federica Brignone Triumphantly Returns to Compete at Milano Cortina Olympics

Italian ski sensation Federica Brignone is set to make a dramatic return to the slopes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics following a severe injury. The head of Italy's Olympic Committee announced her selection as one of the flagbearers for the opening ceremony on Friday.

Despite suffering a double leg fracture in April, Brignone, the reigning World Cup overall champion, made an impressive comeback in November. Her participation in the home Olympics seemed doubtful after the injury during the Italian national championships.

Brignone, who dreams of winning her first Olympic gold, expressed her joy in being chosen as a flagbearer. The opening ceremony will feature events across various locations, with Brignone leading in Cortina alongside fellow athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025