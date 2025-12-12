Federica Brignone Triumphantly Returns to Compete at Milano Cortina Olympics
Italian skier Federica Brignone, after recovering from a leg injury, is set to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. She will be one of four Italian flagbearers. Her return follows intense rehabilitation, embodying resilience and determination to achieve her Olympic dream.
Italian ski sensation Federica Brignone is set to make a dramatic return to the slopes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics following a severe injury. The head of Italy's Olympic Committee announced her selection as one of the flagbearers for the opening ceremony on Friday.
Despite suffering a double leg fracture in April, Brignone, the reigning World Cup overall champion, made an impressive comeback in November. Her participation in the home Olympics seemed doubtful after the injury during the Italian national championships.
Brignone, who dreams of winning her first Olympic gold, expressed her joy in being chosen as a flagbearer. The opening ceremony will feature events across various locations, with Brignone leading in Cortina alongside fellow athletes.
