Left Menu

MP considering to change VC term in Hindi from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru': Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:50 IST
MP considering to change VC term in Hindi from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru': Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering to change the Hindi nomenclature of the vice-chancellor's post in state universities from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru', state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

During a video chat with reporters, Yadav said a district collector was called 'ziladheesh' in Hindi, and the term sounded ''like a king''.

''If we say 'Kulguru', it sounds more familiar than 'Kulpati','' he said.

The minister said his department has held a discussion over the proposal of changing the name of the vice-chancellor's post in Hindi.

''The proposal for changing the name (from Kulpati to Kulguru) will soon be introduced in the cabinet headed by the chief minister. If it is approved, then the proposal will be implemented,'' he said.

As per the higher education department's website, there are eight traditional universities in MP. Besides, 17 universities (including for courses in journalism, engineering and open ones) were set up under a separate Act and by other departments.

In addition, 32 private universities are also being run in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission. The state also has two central universities. Yadav also informed that 131 courses, which are in accordance with the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP), will be implemented by his department as part of a ''multi-pronged approach to take ahead our higher education system under the new policy''.

Earlier, on Sunday, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang announced that MBBS students in the state will be lectured about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand and B R Ambedkar as part of the first-year foundation course to instill social and medical ethics.

The move had evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress which accused the BJP of trying to ''thrust'' its agenda on the people. However, the BJP had justified the move, saying all the sections of society should know about the patriots who are the ''ideals for the nation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021