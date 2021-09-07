Left Menu

Shikshak Parv: PM launches initiatives in education sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:33 IST
Shikshak Parv: PM launches initiatives in education sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India of the future. Addressing the inaugural conclave of the 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors or CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of the 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". On the occasion, Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters. He said he has asked players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' program, and that they have accepted his request. People's participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programs like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise. The National Education Policy also saw the participation of various stakeholders, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021