CAG elected chairman of ASOSAI

CAG G C Murmu has been elected as chairman of the Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the period 2024-27, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

It further said India will host the 16th Assembly of ASOSAI in 2024.

''The 56th governing board of ASOSAI elected G C Murmu and approval conveyed by the 15th Assembly of ASOSAI today (Tuesday). The CAG, as the chairman, will be the chief executive of ASOSAI and represent ASOSAI in its dealings with national and international organisations,'' it said.

After the election, the CAG assured the members that during SAI India's three-year term as chair of the ASOSAI, SAI India will focus on the areas of environmental audit and leveraging emerging technologies for audit.

Murmu said SAI India will seek the active participation of members to create processes and structures within ASOSAI to address the challenges faced by SAIs in the region in dealing with big data, with an aim to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and collaborative remote access data audits.

These emerging technologies will also help augment existing audit competence as well as accelerate capacity building for performance audits, apart from regular financial certification audits, he said.

''SAI India believes that the use of IT and other advanced emerging technologies are the foundation pillars of achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals); it becomes imperative for SAIs to integrate these tools in their auditing practices,'' the CAG added.

Murmu also informed the members about the state-of-the-art training facilities, IT infrastructure and tools established by SAI India to make the auditors future-ready.

Till now, SAI India has trained 6,183 auditors across the world and has been handholding many SAIs within and outside ASOSAI in emerging areas of audit, he added.

The ASOSAI is one of the Regional Groups of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), which aims to promote understanding and cooperation among member institutions through the exchange of ideas and experiences in the field of public audit.

Established in 1979 with 11 members, the membership has since grown to 47 SAIs. The Assembly consists of all members of the organisation and meets once in three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)