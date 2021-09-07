Left Menu

TN announces statues for freedom fighters, Tagore, Kalam

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it would install here, statues of freedom fighters including Veerapandia Kattabomman, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and late President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. A statue of Nobel laureate and Bengal poet Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote Indias national anthem, would be installed in the premises of government run Queen Marys College here, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:44 IST
TN announces statues for freedom fighters, Tagore, Kalam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it would install here, statues of freedom fighters including Veerapandia Kattabomman, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and late President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. Announcing fresh initiatives for his department in the State Assembly, Information Minister M P Saminathan announced statues for freedom fighters, Kattabomman and the Marudhu brothers in the premises of Gandhi Mandapam here. Honouring Anjalai Ammal, who was praised by Gandhi as the Jhansi Rani of South India, her statue would be installed at Cuddalore and a statue of former President Kalam would come up in the premises of state-run Anna University here. In Ariyalur district, a statue of the first language martyr Keezhapazhuvur Chinnasami would be installed and he was the first person to sacrifice his life opposing Hindi imposition, the Minister said. A statue of ''Nobel laureate and Bengal poet Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote India's national anthem,'' would be installed in the premises of government run Queen Mary's College here, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021