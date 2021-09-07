TN announces statues for freedom fighters, Tagore, Kalam

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it would install here, statues of freedom fighters including Veerapandia Kattabomman, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and late President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. Announcing fresh initiatives for his department in the State Assembly, Information Minister M P Saminathan announced statues for freedom fighters, Kattabomman and the Marudhu brothers in the premises of Gandhi Mandapam here. Honouring Anjalai Ammal, who was praised by Gandhi as the Jhansi Rani of South India, her statue would be installed at Cuddalore and a statue of former President Kalam would come up in the premises of state-run Anna University here. In Ariyalur district, a statue of the first language martyr Keezhapazhuvur Chinnasami would be installed and he was the first person to sacrifice his life opposing Hindi imposition, the Minister said. A statue of ''Nobel laureate and Bengal poet Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote India's national anthem,'' would be installed in the premises of government run Queen Mary's College here, he said.

