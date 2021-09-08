Left Menu

VHP activists object to removal of sacred threads from school kids’ wrists

PTI | Shahjahanpur/Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:08 IST
VHP activists object to removal of sacred threads from school kids’ wrists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some VHP activists on Wednesday accused the principal of a school here of removing the 'rakhi' and sacred threads from the children's wrists and demanded the lodging of an FIR against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The school, however, has denied the charge.

City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said he has received a memorandum from some VHP activists, alleging that Rakhi and 'kalawa' tied on children's wrists were removed in a private school here.

The matter is being probed, he said.

The VHP alleged that students were given strict instructions not to tie the sacred thread on their wrists in future.

VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi gave the memorandum after holding a demonstration at the district collectorate.

He alleged that students are made to recite prayers to Jesus Christ from the Bible instead of singing the national anthem.

He said Principal Varsha Agarwal is doing anti-religious work, so a case should be lodged against her.

Refuting the allegations, Agarwal said due to COVID-19 protocol, instructions have been given against wearing bracelets, watches, rings etc in the school. Apart from this, the children who had old Rakhi or threads tied on their erists were asked to remove them as an anti-Covid precaution.

''An unnecessary hue and cry is being raised in the matter,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021