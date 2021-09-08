VHP activists object to removal of sacred threads from school kids’ wrists

Some VHP activists on Wednesday accused the principal of a school here of removing the 'rakhi' and sacred threads from the children's wrists and demanded the lodging of an FIR against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The school, however, has denied the charge.

City Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said he has received a memorandum from some VHP activists, alleging that Rakhi and 'kalawa' tied on children's wrists were removed in a private school here.

The matter is being probed, he said.

The VHP alleged that students were given strict instructions not to tie the sacred thread on their wrists in future.

VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi gave the memorandum after holding a demonstration at the district collectorate.

He alleged that students are made to recite prayers to Jesus Christ from the Bible instead of singing the national anthem.

He said Principal Varsha Agarwal is doing anti-religious work, so a case should be lodged against her.

Refuting the allegations, Agarwal said due to COVID-19 protocol, instructions have been given against wearing bracelets, watches, rings etc in the school. Apart from this, the children who had old Rakhi or threads tied on their erists were asked to remove them as an anti-Covid precaution.

''An unnecessary hue and cry is being raised in the matter,'' she said.

