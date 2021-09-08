Assam govt to set up three member Cabinet Committee to resolve tribal issues

A three-member Cabinet Committee would be formed by the Assam government to discuss and resolve all issues related to the tribal people of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The chief minister, in a review meeting with the representatives of Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA), said that the cabinet committee will hold frequent meetings with them to resolve all issues through discussions.

The Cabinet Committee will take expeditious steps for settlement of land rights and other issues of the tribal people and he will hold discussions with CCTOA representatives on the progress of the discussions in the next six months.

Altogether 24 students and social organizations of the Scheduled Tribe communities participated in the meeting, an official release said.

The CCTOA representatives also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister highlighting 10 demands, including preservation of tribal belt and blocks, land rights of forest dwellers, implementation of post-based reservation policy and filling up of backlog posts, constitutional status to tribal Autonomous Councils among others.

Minister for Education and Welfare of Plains Tribe and Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Bodo and senior officials of the state government were also present in the meeting.

