IIT Madras ranked best institution in India: NRIF ranking

In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:52 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranked the best among research institutions, according to the Ministry of Education's NIRF ranking announced on Thursday.

In the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

