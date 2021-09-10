Left Menu

Armchair critics: JNU VC slams teachers alleging lack of discussion in executive council meets

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday dubbed a section of teachers armchair critics who alleged lack of substantial discussion in executive council meetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:04 IST
Armchair critics: JNU VC slams teachers alleging lack of discussion in executive council meets
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday dubbed a section of teachers ''armchair critics'' who alleged lack of substantial discussion in executive council meetings. He said decisions in the university are taken collectively by the statutory bodies and their criticism is affecting its image.

The vice-chancellor's remarks came in the wake of allegations by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) that no substantial discussion was allowed in Executive Council meetings.

The teachers' body was also critical of the approval of the decision to establish a medical school in the university.

Responding to the criticisms, Kumar said, ''Whether it's the establishment of a medical school or the counter-terrorism course which had come in for criticism, all the decisions are discussed by the academic council and executive council. Any criticism to them is unfounded.'' ''A lot of groundwork was done for the establishment of the School of Medicine and it is in tune with the statutes of the university,'' he said.

The JNUTA has alleged that the at the Executive Council meeting nod was given to starting of new undergraduate programmes with provisions of granting certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, graduate and post-graduate degrees to students exiting at different stages of their course.

They claimed that this would destroy the post-graduate research character of the university In response, the vice chancellor said that ''few of our colleagues are trying to pull down the image of the university'' and termed them ''armchair critics''.

''There are some negative minded people opposed to the implementation of the New Education Policy and undergraduate courses. We already have several undergraduate courses running in the School of Languages. These teachers might be unwilling to take additional teaching load, which is why they are critical of the new undergraduate courses,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021