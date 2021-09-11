Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sep 15 with 50 pc attendance
After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-9 pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent attendance from September 15, an official said on Saturday. The state has at least 1,400 colleges and 56 universities with nearly 13.5 lakh students, of which two lakh are freshers, the official said.
“All teachers and non-teaching staffers have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent students from September 15,” state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said in a release.
It is mandatory for teaching, non-teaching staff and students to submit certificates of having taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
Apart from this, COVID -19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly adhered to on college and university campuses, the minister said. Online classes for students will continue, and officials have been asked to chart out a timetable for online and offline classes, he said.
Libraries, hostels and mess will reopen in a phased manner in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Yadav added. Madhya Pradesh saw five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, following which the state currently has 130 active infections.
