Left Menu

Packaging education to play key role in promotion of various products: Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:36 IST
Packaging education to play key role in promotion of various products: Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Packaging is a unique field and it should be promoted, as the sector will play a vital role in promoting various products of every industry, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said.

The minister visited the Indian Institute of Packaging, under the ministry, on Saturday.

''She emphasised that the packaging is a unique and good field and should be promoted. Packaging education will play a vital role in promoting various products of each and every industry,'' the institute said in a statement.

IIP-Ahmedabad has showcased the minister prototypes developed for packaging.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is a national apex body that was set up in 1966 by the packaging and allied industries and the Ministry of Commerce, with the specific objective of improving the packaging standards in the country.

The institute is an autonomous body working under the administrative control of the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021