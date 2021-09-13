Over 73 000 Grade 1 and 8 online applications recorded in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that over 73 000 successful Grade 1 and 8 applications were recorded on day one of Phase 2 of the 2022 Online Admissions applications.

The department said that as of midday, a total of 73 305 successful Grade 1 and 8 applications were recorded on its system.

Of the total figure, the number of applications recorded for Grade 1 is 69 300 and Grade 8 recorded 3 981 applications. "This phase was initially meant for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 in the 2022 academic year at Gauteng public schools. However, after realising that there were parents and guardians who were not able to apply on time during Phase 1 for learners in Grade 7 at public schools in Gauteng, they will also be able to apply during Phase 2," the department said.

The department said before the system opened on Monday morning, approximately 9 000 parents were on the landing page waiting for it to open, which caused an administrative delay.

Parents and guardians are reminded to upload their documents onto the system within seven days of applying or submit the documents to all schools applied to. "It is incredible that our Online Admissions system keeps advancing and making strides as the years progress. This year was the first time we launched our two-phased application approach and the extent of its success has been astounding.

"We are grateful to all parents and guardians who have conveyed their success in applying for their children using our system," said Gauteng Department of Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi. The GDE team will be available for assistance during Phase 2 applications on all their social media platforms, decentralized walk-in centres and call centre on 0800 000 789.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)