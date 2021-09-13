Left Menu

Over 2.3 lakh applications received this year for admission to Delhi govt schools: DoE

Till date, the Directorate of Education DoE has received 2,36,522 applications for admissions in classes between nursery to class 12 for the session 2021-22, a senior government official said.So far, 1,58,484 students have been admitted in the Delhi government schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:05 IST
The Delhi government has received over 2.3 lakh application for admission in its schools for classes nursery to 12 this year, officials said on Monday. ''Till date, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has received 2,36,522 applications for admissions in classes between nursery to class 12 for the session 2021-22,'' a senior government official said.

''So far, 1,58,484 students have been admitted in the Delhi government schools. The admission process is still on,'' the official added. After the new admissions, the total enrolment in the Delhi government schools has now reached 17.67 lakh for the session 2021-22.

The enrolment for 2020-21 session was 16.28 lakh and for 2019-20 was 15.05 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

