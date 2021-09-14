NC president condoles death of Beerwah youth in Punjab

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed shock over the “mysterious” death of a Beerwah youth in Punjab and demand a time-bound probe into the incident.

Abdullah expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of Umar Ahad Dave, who, his family members said, has been a student of RIMT University, Gobindgarh on Mandi-Ludhiana Road.

“I received the news with profound shock and grief. It's heart-rendering to learn about the tragic death of a promising third-year B Sc Radiology student,” said the Srinagar MP.

“I share the grief of the bereaved family members of the victim, particularly his parents, whose loss cannot be put into words. I share their grief and demand a time-bound probe into the incident,” he added.

The NC president also took up the matter with the Punjab authorities and demanded that the exact cause behind the incident be ascertained forthwith. NC vice president Omar Abdullah too demanded a probe into Dave’s cause of death.

''The mysterious death of Umer Ahad Dev S/o Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara, Beerwah (Dist Budgam) in Chandigarh has caused his family & loved ones a lot of distress. I request @DgpChdPolice to have the circumstances of this death fully investigated & the findings shared with the family,'' Omar wrote on Twitter.

