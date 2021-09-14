Left Menu

NC president condoles death of Beerwah youth in Punjab

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed shock over the mysterious death of a Beerwah youth in Punjab and demand a time-bound probe into the incident.Abdullah expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of Umar Ahad Dave, who, his family members said, has been a student of RIMT University, Gobindgarh on Mandi-Ludhiana Road.I received the news with profound shock and grief.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:41 IST
NC president condoles death of Beerwah youth in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed shock over the “mysterious” death of a Beerwah youth in Punjab and demand a time-bound probe into the incident.

Abdullah expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of Umar Ahad Dave, who, his family members said, has been a student of RIMT University, Gobindgarh on Mandi-Ludhiana Road.

“I received the news with profound shock and grief. It's heart-rendering to learn about the tragic death of a promising third-year B Sc Radiology student,” said the Srinagar MP.

“I share the grief of the bereaved family members of the victim, particularly his parents, whose loss cannot be put into words. I share their grief and demand a time-bound probe into the incident,” he added.

The NC president also took up the matter with the Punjab authorities and demanded that the exact cause behind the incident be ascertained forthwith. NC vice president Omar Abdullah too demanded a probe into Dave’s cause of death.

''The mysterious death of Umer Ahad Dev S/o Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara, Beerwah (Dist Budgam) in Chandigarh has caused his family & loved ones a lot of distress. I request @DgpChdPolice to have the circumstances of this death fully investigated & the findings shared with the family,'' Omar wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021