ASI releases book on Agra monuments in Braille

PTI | Agra | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:19 IST
With an aim to educate visually impaired students about the history of heritage sites here, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Tuesday released a book titled, ‘Agra Monuments' in Braille script.

The book, released in both Hindi and English languages, contains history of popular monuments such as Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Mehtab Bagh, Sikandra etc and also of lesser known sites like Chini ka Roza, Hathi Khana and others, the ASI said.

It was released by Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle Vasant Kumar and other officials.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said: ''The books would be sent to the educational institutions of the visually impaired students across India.'' The ASI has earlier published Braille books containing history of monuments in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

