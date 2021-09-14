Left Menu

Jammu-based organisation launches movement to preserve culture, traditions

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:00 IST
The Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) on Tuesday launched a movement to involve youths from the Kashmiri Pandit community to preserve their culture and traditions.

Under the 'Youth for Seva of Kashyap Bhumi', which was launched by Jammu-based SSK on its foundation day, the organisation will also engage the youth towards preserving and maintaining temples and shrines.

Vishwakarma Skill Development University vice chancellor Raj Kumar Nehru signed a memorandum of understanding with SSK to revive, promote and propagate Kashmir's oldest script -- Sharda.

On the occasion, diplomas were also awarded to students, who completed their studies in the Sharda script.

Youths, as part of the movement, will render their service for restoration, preservation and maintenance of temples and shrines besides facilitating and conducting religious tours, SSK chief Avtar Krishen Takroo said.

On the cultural front, they will contribute in propagation and awareness of culture and traditions, celebration of traditional festivals and promotion of Kashmiri religious ethos, he said.

Takroo said that on the educational front, they will be supporting old educational institutions to revive, support students for competitive examinations, propagation and support of Kashmiri Hindu art and literature and conducting and publishing research work in the areas of Kashmiri history.

