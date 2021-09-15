Left Menu

IAF to hold air show over Srinagar's Dal Lake on Sept 26

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force will hold an air show over the famous Dal Lake here on September 26 that will help motivate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join the IAF, according to officials.

More than 3,000 schoolchildren and college students will attend the show, the officials said.

''The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region,'' Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said.

On Tuesday, Pole chaired a meeting of principals of various educational institutions regarding students' participation in the air show that is being conducted by the IAF as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations. The theme of the show is 'Give Wings to Your Dreams.

More than 3,000 college and school students are expected to participate in the program to witness the impressive maneuvers of the IAF aircraft that will motivate them to dream about a career in the IAF and the aviation sector, an official spokesperson said.

''The show will also develop a passion among the students to give wings to their dreams. Along with the students, 700 teachers will also be present at the venue,'' he said.

The spokesperson said Pole directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure the participation of NCC cadets.

Stalls will be set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and students will be familiarised with the achievements of the IAF, employment opportunities in the force, recruitment rules, and eligibility criteria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

