Fairs, exhibitions to be allowed in Delhi from Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:48 IST
The Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday, under a phased reopening of economic activities interrupted by the lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order issued on Wednesday, said business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16. Banquet halls will be allowed to hold such exhibitions and fairs, it said.

Schools, however, will be closed for students up to Class 8, the order said.

The exhibitions and fairs will be allowed with all stakeholders strictly following the standard operating procedure laid down by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the DDMA said.

Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, the order added.

