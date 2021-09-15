Delhi duo among 18 top rankers in JEE-Main, seven candidates among 100 percentile scorers

Seven candidates from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main with two of them sharing the top rank with 16 others from different parts of the country, according to the result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Ruchir Bansal, a student of Sanskriti School, Chankyapuri is among the top rankers. An elated Bansal said he has managed the feat in his third attempt at the crucial engineering entrance exam. DPS Vasant Kunj student Kavya Chopra is one of the two female candidates who have bagged the top rank this year.

Other students from Delhi who have scored 100 percentile are Pratham Agrawal, Sidhharth Kalra, Suren, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das. A record 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

Last year, 24 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

Starting this year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main. A total of 2.52 lakh common candidates had appeared for all four editions of the exam. A total of 6.58 lakh male candidates had appeared for the exam while the number of female candidates appearing for the exam was 2.80 lakh.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)