Governor does Bhumi Pujan for installation of Lord Shiva statue at Raj Bhawan

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhawan will soon have a ''grand” Lord Shiva statue for which 'Bhumi Pujan' was conducted and the foundation was laid by Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday.

The Governor, according to an official statement, performed the 'Bhumi Pujan' and laid the foundation in presence of officials here.

''The statue of Lord Shiva will be four feet high and will be installed on a 10-feet long and 7-foot wide platform of granite. On its background, a seven-foot-high mountain and other picturesque construction will also be done,'' it said.

In another programme, the governor unveiled eight digital software for digitalisation of separately held at Raj Bhawan, processes including those of its human resource management, issuance of gate passes, identity cards management and digitisation of gifts received by the Raj Bhawan.

On the occasion, the Governor directed officials to connect the Raj Bhawan library with libraries of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and Lucknow University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

