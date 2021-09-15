Left Menu

NCM seeks report on complaint over candidate not allowed to wear Karah during NEET exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:25 IST
NCM seeks report on complaint over candidate not allowed to wear Karah during NEET exam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance of a complaint regarding a student not being allowed to wear a 'Karah' during the NEET-2021 examination in Chandigarh and called for a factual report from the Union Territory's administration and the National Testing Agency.

The NCM has taken cognisance of the complaint from Bhupinder Singh regarding his son being not allowed to wear 'Karah' in NEET-2021 examination at the Government Model School, Chandigarh, whereas other students wearing silver Karah were allowed with tape fixing, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The commission said that since the incident involves persons belonging to a minority community, it has called for a factual report in the matter from Chandigarh administration and the National Testing Agency that conducted the NEET-2021 examination.

The NCM formed under the NCM Act, 1992, has been, inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities, the statement said.

Karah (bracelet) is one of the five symbols of Sikhism that are worn by Sikhs.

Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura took over as the NCM chairperson last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021