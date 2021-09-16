Delhi boy bags second position in US National Science Bee competition

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NatlScienceBee )
Eight-year-old Delhi boy Advay Misra, who was named one of the 'brightest students in the world' by the John Hopkins University earlier this year, has now bagged the second position in the US National Science Bee 2021 competition.

The National Science Bee is a buzzer-based science competition for individual students, with questions ranging from biology, chemistry, physics, earth science, astronomy, mathematics, and other scientific fields. It includes a written qualifying exam and buzzer-based regional and national championships.

A science enthusiast and a vociferous reader, Advay is now focused on the International Geography Bee World Championships and International History Bee to be held in Quebec in August next year he has qualified.

Landing in the US at the age of five due to his parents' occupation commitment in 2018, Misra has now returned home and would now continue his education in one of Delhi's schools.

''Organic chemistry is my favourite subject. Because it is exciting to see the reactions of compounds. Mysteries and realistic fiction are my favourite as well,'' Misra said.

Misra has also been admitted to Johns Hopkins University's prestigious Center for Talented Youth (CTY) which counts as its alumni Mark Zuckerberg, Lady Gaga, the founders of Google, Rhodes Scholars and MacArthur Fellows, among others.

