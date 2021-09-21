Left Menu

Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

PTI | Newportnews | Updated: 21-09-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 00:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.

A male juvenile was taken into custody in the case, police said in a statement. The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The building was evacuated, and FBI agents and state troopers were searching the school for anyone remaining inside, Drew said.

George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said the high school does random searches for guns. Classes resumed on September 8, so students were in their second full week of the school year.

"No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation," Parker said. "Just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and out staff, who are traumatised...No one would want to through these circumstances.'' Video from the scene showed tactical units arriving at the scene, parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones as crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot.

Drew said two other people were taken to the hospital after the shooting: one whose arm was injured as people ran from school and another because of asthma.

Police noted that reports of active shooters at other schools were false.

