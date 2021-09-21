Left Menu

DU forms panel for framing syllabi of 6 courses to be introduced under National Education Policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a seven-member committee to frame the syllabi of six new interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that will be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The university will be implementing the NEP from 2022-23 following approval from its executive council and academic council.

''The University of Delhi has constituted the National Education Policy (NEP) Interdisciplinary Courses Committee.... The committee shall frame the syllabi with respect to the following new interdisciplinary courses that are part of the structures of the undergraduate programmes of study...,'' a notification issued in this regard read.

The respective courses are ethics and culture, social and emotional learning, innovation and entrepreneurship, co-curricular, science and society and IT skills, data analysis and mathematics.

The chairman of the committee is Professor Vivek Suneja, Faculty of Management Studies, Professor HP Singh, Department of Physics, Professor Shobha Bagai, Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), Dr Anju Srivastava, Principal, Hindu College, Dr Suman Sharma, Principal, Lady Shri Ram College, Dr SP Aggarwal, Principal, Ramanujan College, and Dr Asani Bhaduri, Assistant Professor, CIC, who will be the member-secretary.

''The NEP Interdisciplinary Courses Committee is empowered to constitute Interdisciplinary Sub-Committees/Working Groups for assisting the committee in framing the syllabi for the NEP Interdisciplinary Courses, comprising teachers of the departments, centres and colleges of the university,'' the notification read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

