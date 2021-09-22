BJP nominee files papers for lone Rajya Sabha seat in Pondy

Former nominated legislator of Puducherry and BJP leader S Selvaganapathy filed nominations for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the Union Territory on Wednesday. Selvaganapathy, an educationist and proprietor of a higher secondary school and a Teachers college of Education, filed the nomination before the Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy, who is the Returning officer for the RS poll.

Today was the last date to file papers. Selvaganapathy is backed by the AINRC.

Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy heading the AINRC BJP coalition ministry here, the Home Minister and BJP leader of Puducherry A Namassivayam, the president of the Puducherry State committee of the BJP V Saminathan, and MLAs belonging to the AINRC and BJP were among those who were present when Selvaganapathy filed the papers.

Official sources said that in all six candidates filed nominations and apart from the BJP nominee, five other candidates who filed papers were independents. Scrutiny of papers is slated for Thursday and the last day to withdraw nominations is September 27.

