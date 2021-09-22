CM Gehlot seeks people's cooperation ahead of teachers' eligibility exam

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sought the cooperation of people and political parties in view of a huge number of candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers on September 26.

Around 16.51 lakh candidates across the state will appear for the exam, for which the government has provided free travel facility in state-run buses for candidates. ''This will be the biggest exam in the state. The state government has made arrangements for free travel in roadways (buses) for the candidates. The number of candidates is huge, so everyone's cooperation is needed,'' Gehlot tweeted. He appealed to all political parties, social organisations and people to cooperate with the administration and candidates in maintaining the order.

The chief minister also appealed to people not to spread rumours. ''Successful conduct of this examination is the responsibility of all of us for the bright future of the youth,'' he said. Free travel for candidates in general and semi-deluxe buses has been provided from September 20 to 30. The facility is not available for deluxe/sleeper/AC/luxury buses. During this period, a fleet of roadways buses will operate under the supervision of district-level committees chaired by district collectors.

In order to provide free travel to the candidate, the state roadways will not be accepting online booking from September 24 to 28. People have also been advised to undertake journey in general and semi-deluxe buses only in case of urgency.

Online booking for journey through deluxe/ sleeper/AC and luxury buses is open as free travel for candidates is not available in buses of the categories, according to an official of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC).

