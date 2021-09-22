Boruto Episode 217 spoilers out: Naruto to take on Otsutsuki again

The Japanese manga series Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 217 is one of the crucial episodes in the manga series and fans are ardently waiting for its storyline. The trailer for the Japanese anime Boruto Episode 217 is already out.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 217 will showcase Naruto taking on Isshiki Otsutsuki again. The upcoming episode is titled "Decision." The episode will focus on Naruto's new form called the 'Baryon Mode.'

Kurama will help naruto to get the new form in Boruto Episode 217. His new look will play an important role in taking down Isshiki. Sasuke is surprised after seeing Naruto. He never knew Naruto had such jutsu. Sasuke said, "Naruto, you're not planning on -? How could he still have some ace up his sleeves?"

But Isshiki screams with anger and decides to win the battle against Seventh Hokage. He said, "Even still, I will be the one who wins!"

In Boruto Episode 216, there was a tremendous fight between Isshiki Otsutsuki vs. Sasuke and Boruto. Naruto asks Boruto about their current location. But he is unable to answer. He said he can figure it out if he uses the karma and he could whisk them away to another dimension as Otsutsuki does.

Sasuke notified that they have only two days to implant the Karma into new vessels before he dies. They have to act fast before he leaves the place. Otsutsuki is in search of Kawaki who will be his next vessel.

In the meantime, Otsutsuki attacks them and runs after Boruto. However, Naruto and Sasuke are able to save Boruto. But the battle continues. Naruto and Sasuke are hurt by Otsutsuki. He priced Sasuke with a metal rod and caged Naruto in a cube. Boruto discovers Otsutsuki will not kill him as he still needs Boruto to jot down his final plan.

Boruto Episode 217 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 216 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Fans can follow Crunchyroll to watch the live streaming episodes in Japanese with English subtitles. Watch the Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 217 trailer below.

