Black Clover Chapter 307: Zenon is about to do something unbelievable

The Japanese manga Black Clover has gathered a cult following for itself throughout the world. After completing 300 chapters, the manga is all set to release its chapter 307. Black Clover Chapter 307 will provide us the final members of the Dark Triad.

Black Clover Chapter 307 will begin with Yuno & Langris vs. Supreme Devil, Zenon. The last installment ends showing Yono fires Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Euros towards Zenon. The fighting between the trio continues since Asta and others have taken down two Supreme Devils. Yuno and Langris declared their victory over Zenon.

We also got the past story of Zenon. He was not so stronger and popular in his childhood. He was beaten up quickly. Although he was one of the gifted champs among the siblings, still he felt insulted for his weakness. But his older brother reminds him not to worry as he had the highest aptitude for being a Devil Host.

A new boy, Allen arrives in his life. He told Zenon can become the commander in chief of the Mage Defense Force. Zenon wants to be the commander in chief. Later, both Allen and Zenon were chosen to be part of Division Four of the Mage Defense Force, with people praising Zenon for his incredible Bone Magic. However, as time passes, Zenon proves himself as a masterpiece. Now he had to kill the devils in Black Clover Chapter 307.

In Black Clover Chapter 307, Zenon is about to do something incredible. Yuno and Langris would kill the Supreme Devil. The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 307 will be out on Thursday, September 23.

Black Clover Chapter 307 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 26, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

