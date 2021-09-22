Left Menu

Minister calls for innovative use of technology to cover all spectrums of education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for an innovative approach to leverage technology to further expand the existing platforms to cover all spectrums of school education, higher education, skill development and teachers training.He directed officials to form a committee.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for an innovative approach to leverage technology to further expand the existing platforms to cover all spectrums of school education, higher education, skill development and teachers' training.

He directed officials to form a committee. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting on universalisation of quality education through digital education.

''The discussion centred on leveraging satellite technology and internet to develop an integrated digital ecosystem. The minister called for an innovative approach to leverage technology to further expand the existing platforms to cover all spectrums of school education, higher education, skill development and teachers' training,'' a senior education ministry official said.

''Pradhan called for strengthening and expanding the existing Swayam Prabha initiative and synergise initiatives like the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF). He stressed on the need to bridge the digital divide and reach the unreached to bring greater inclusion in education,'' the official added.

The committee will be chaired by School Education Secretary Anita Karwal and will include senior officials from school education, higher education, Ministry of Skill Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunications, Prasar Bharati, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, BISAG-N and Department of Space.

