Yogesh Singh appointed as VC of Delhi University

22-09-2021
Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the VC of Delhi University, Ministry of Education officials said on Wednesday.

''President Ram Nath Kovind who is the Visitor to central universities has approved the appointment of two Vice Chancellors.

''While Yogesh Singh will be the VC of Delhi University, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar,'' a ministry official said.

Gupta is presently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University – (TMBU), Bihar.

