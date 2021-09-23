VP Naidu urges parents and educators to impart value-based education

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, today called upon parents and educators to impart value-based education with a focus on Indian culture, tradition and ethos. He stressed that such a value-based and holistic education for the overall development of the child.

Speaking at an event commemorating the first death anniversary of the legendary singer, late Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Shri Naidu suggested that the school curricula should lay greater emphasis on Indian art and culture and provide a comprehensive view of our heritage. He said that music provides solace to our minds and children should be encouraged to learn music.

On this occasion, the Vice President paid rich tributes to the late singer. Recalling the life of the versatile singer, Shri Naidu said in the five decades of his musical journey, Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam left an indelible mark on the musical world. He also recalled his close association with the late singer and their common love for the Telugu language.

Popular artists from the film industry, lyricist Shri Sirivennela Sitaramasastri, singer Shri Kailash Kher, film actor Shri Tanikella Bharani, members from various Telugu associations and others participated in the virtual event.

