Persons with disabilities integral part of human resource: Union minister

Calling persons with disabilities (PwDs) an integral part of human resource, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday said that providing them maximum accessibility is the utmost priority of the central government.

He said various decisions and policies of the ministry have been framed to ensure the empowerment and welfare of differently abled persons.

''Persons with disabilities (PwDs) are an integral part of human resource and to provide them maximum accessibility is the utmost priority of the government,'' he said in a speech at an event to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages.

During the programme, a documentary was showcased on 'Indian Sign Language Journey' and winners of the 4th Indian Sign Language Competition, 2021, a national-level competition held for students with hearing disabilities, were announced.

The minister also interacted with five winners from various places across India to share their experience.

As per the MoU signed between ISLRTC and NCERT for conversion of NCERT textbooks into Indian Sign Language, a digital format of converted textbooks for Classes 1 to 5 was launched during the programme.

