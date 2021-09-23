Left Menu

Persons with disabilities integral part of human resource: Union minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:28 IST
Persons with disabilities integral part of human resource: Union minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBSrinagar)
  • Country:
  • India

Calling persons with disabilities (PwDs) an integral part of human resource, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday said that providing them maximum accessibility is the utmost priority of the central government.

He said various decisions and policies of the ministry have been framed to ensure the empowerment and welfare of differently abled persons.

''Persons with disabilities (PwDs) are an integral part of human resource and to provide them maximum accessibility is the utmost priority of the government,'' he said in a speech at an event to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages.

During the programme, a documentary was showcased on 'Indian Sign Language Journey' and winners of the 4th Indian Sign Language Competition, 2021, a national-level competition held for students with hearing disabilities, were announced.

The minister also interacted with five winners from various places across India to share their experience.

As per the MoU signed between ISLRTC and NCERT for conversion of NCERT textbooks into Indian Sign Language, a digital format of converted textbooks for Classes 1 to 5 was launched during the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021