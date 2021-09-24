Left Menu

Australia beat India by 5 wickets in thriller

Opener Beth Mooney struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish in the second womens ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.Australia thus claimed the series.Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win in the last ball of the match. Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39 when the match ended.

PTI | Mackay | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:57 IST
Opener Beth Mooney struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Australia thus claimed the series.

Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win in the last ball of the match. Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39 when the match ended. Two no balls by the experienced Jhulan Goswami did not help India's cause in the last over.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274 for seven against the hosts. Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat.

She shared two crucial partnerships -- 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) -- to help India set up a competitive total.

Brief Scores: India 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath (3/45), Sophie Molineux (2/28), Darcie Brown (1/63) Australia: 275/5 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 125 not out, Tahlia McGrath 74).

