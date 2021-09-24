Left Menu

20 students of Jamia RCA crack UPSC exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:41 IST
20 students of Jamia RCA crack UPSC exam
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty students who studied at Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cracked the civil services examination, according to a statement issued by the university on Friday.

The selected students appeared at the main examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January this year, followed by personality tests taken in the months of August and September, the statement said.

Congratulating the students who qualified, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar attributed their selection to their hardwork, and teachers, staff members of RCA and other faculties of JMI for their valuable services.

The RCA run by the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning at JMI is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Women, and the Minorities categories.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021