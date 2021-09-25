Increasing public spending on health need of the hour: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need for increasing public spending on the health infrastructure of the country on Saturday and said adequate medical facilities should be provided in rural areas to attract more doctors.

Naidu made the remarks while addressing the convocation ceremony of the University College of Medical Sciences.

''The goal of universal and assured healthcare for all is difficult, but with determined efforts, we can achieve it and the first step to achieve the goal of 'Health for All' is to increase public spending on health,'' he said.

Emphasizing the need to attract more doctors to rural areas, Naidu said state-of-the-art hospitals should be set up and good incentives and housing facilities should be provided to the medical community.

The vice president saluted frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

''The formidable fight India has put up against the pandemic is a testimony to the resilience of our people in general and the selfless service rendered by all the doctors, healthcare personnel, and other frontline workers in particular,'' he said.

Naidu said health is the way forward for the optimum use of human resources in healthcare with increasing internet and smartphone penetration in rural areas.

''Indian nurses and paramedics have earned a great reputation globally with their skills, dedication, and caring nature. The need of the hour is to leverage this innate skill among our youth to train more allied healthcare workers and assign a larger role for them in our public health,'' he said.

During the event, 100 students were given MBBS degrees and 79 students were awarded MD/MS degrees.

The UCMS is a maintained institute of the University of Delhi and was established in 1971. The college is celebrating the 50th year of its establishment as the Golden Jubilee Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)