CBCI's Laity Council to launch campaign against terrorism, use of narcotics from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A nationwide movement against terrorism and use of narcotics will be launched by the Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) from October 1, a statement said on Saturday.

''The campaign ''Save the People'' will rouse the general conscience against the glaring threats of narcotism and terrorism getting worse across the nation and making the common man increasingly worried,'' the statement quoting V C Sebastian, secretary, CBCI Laity Council, said. CBCI is the apex decision-making body of the Indian Catholic Church.

It said various religious, political organizations and socio-cultural movements will participate in the ''conscientisation process''. ''The anxiety shared by certain political parties about the fast spread of terrorist agenda to the higher education sector is to be viewed seriously,'' said the statement. Through the campaign, the Laity Council envisages a massive awareness programme ranging from the national to the family level from October 1 to December 31, it said. Programmes through the social media against narcotism and terrorism, tableaus, seminars, discussions, family visits, formation of local level solidarity groups will be part of the campaign, it added.

