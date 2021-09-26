IIM-Udaipur launches 'Fintech Centre of Excellence'

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Udaipur has launched 'Fintech Centre of Excellence' which aims to bring together industry practitioners, market regulators and entrepreneurs to provide thrust in financial ecosystems.

IIM-Udaipur director Prof Janat Shah said the centre will have access to high-end computing capabilities and other tools and skills required for the development of new ideas, frameworks, and practices.

Dr Y Shekar, the in-charge of the Fintech and Centre for Digital Enterprise IIM Udaipur said, ''The initiative will bring together industry practitioners, market regulators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technologists, and academicians to develop new knowledge, practices, and frameworks for the rapidly emerging and disruptive financial vertical.'' PTI SDA TIR TIR

