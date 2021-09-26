CM Sawant lauds diplomat Sneha Dubey for taking on Pak rants at UNGA, recalls her school days in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday congratulated Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey for her blistering retort to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly after he raked up the Kashmir issue, and lauded her for building strong life foundations following school education in the coastal state.

Dubey, a 2012 batch IFS officer, delivered India's strong Right of Reply on Friday from the UN General assembly hall, carrying on with a tradition seen over the past few years of young Indian diplomats taking on Pakistani leaders and strongly responding to their rants over Jammu and Kashmir and other internal matters of India.

In a Twitter post, Sawant said, ''On behalf of the entire state of Goa, I would like to congratulate IFS #SnehaDubey, who represented India at UNGA and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. She did her school education in Goa and built strong foundations of life." PTI RPS GK GK

