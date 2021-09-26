Left Menu

CM Sawant lauds diplomat Sneha Dubey for taking on Pak rants at UNGA, recalls her school days in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:46 IST
CM Sawant lauds diplomat Sneha Dubey for taking on Pak rants at UNGA, recalls her school days in Goa
Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday congratulated Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey for her blistering retort to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly after he raked up the Kashmir issue, and lauded her for building strong life foundations following school education in the coastal state.

Dubey, a 2012 batch IFS officer, delivered India's strong Right of Reply on Friday from the UN General assembly hall, carrying on with a tradition seen over the past few years of young Indian diplomats taking on Pakistani leaders and strongly responding to their rants over Jammu and Kashmir and other internal matters of India.

In a Twitter post, Sawant said, ''On behalf of the entire state of Goa, I would like to congratulate IFS #SnehaDubey, who represented India at UNGA and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. She did her school education in Goa and built strong foundations of life." PTI RPS GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021