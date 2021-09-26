REET exam held under tight security in Rajasthan; 5 held in Bikaner for cheating

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 was held amid tight security arrangements in the state on Sunday even as five people were arrested in Bikaner with slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices for allegedly attempting to cheat in the exam.

A total of 3,993 exam centres were set up across all 33 districts in the state. The exam which was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was held in two shifts for which 16.51 lakh candidates were enrolled to take it up.

As a precautionary measure to check possible cheating in the exam, mobile internet services were suspended on Sunday in many districts, including Jaipur.

In Bikaner, five people were arrested after being found wearing specially designed slippers with Bluetooth devices meant to be used for cheating during the exam.

Seven others were also arrested from different places in connection with fraud in the REET exam.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the five arrested people were wearing slippers in which the devices were fitted. Two of them, identified as Madan Lal and Trilokchand, are allegedly gang members who provided the slippers to candidates or their relatives while three were REET candidates. “They were caught at a bus stand under Gangashahar police station area before the exam. During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered. The main accused who is the gang leader is absconding while two members of the gang were arrested,” she said.

She said the slippers were provided to candidates for Rs 6 lakh.

The SP informed that based on the information of the gang members, police in other districts, including Sikar, Pratapgarh and Ajmer were alerted.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the exam which was held on a large scale across the state. Arrangements were also made to check cheating and use of unfair means during the exam.

