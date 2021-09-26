Left Menu

School teacher gets 29-year RI for sexually assaulting student

The perverted act of the convict on an innocent young girl of 6.5 years certainly calls for severe punishment and hence I decided to impose it on him, the court said.The child narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint.The court said a teacher is considered to be the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and fine qualities of life.Guru is a friend, a philosopher, guide, social engineer and nation-builder.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:02 IST
School teacher gets 29-year RI for sexually assaulting student
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur, Sep 26 (PTI): A teacher has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 29 years by a Special Fast Track Court for sexually assaulting a first standard girl student.

The court here said the offence committed by the teacher was inhumane and barbaric. ''The perverted act of the convict on an innocent young girl of 6.5 years certainly calls for severe punishment and hence I decided to impose it on him,'' the court said.

The child narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint.

The court said a teacher is considered to be the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and fine qualities of life.

''Guru is a friend, a philosopher, guide, social engineer and nation-builder. In Indian philosophy, Guru occupies an exalted and envious position. His influence is not confined to an individual but it extends to families, institutions and education establishments, in fact, in all spheres of life. He imparts knowledge, teaches the values of life, provides guidance and building of the nation itself,'' the court noted in the judgment.

According to the prosecution, the child, aged 6.5 years at the time of incident, was molested in 2012 by the teacher when he accompanied the students on a study tour from the school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021