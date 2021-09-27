Post Jashpur incidents, C'garh CM asks officials to conduct surprise inspection of govt-run hostels

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked officials to undertake surprise visits of state-run residential schools and hostels after an incident of sexual assault on a minor girl and molestation of five other inmates came to light from one such facility in tribal-dominated Jashpur district last week.

An official said Baghel gave the directive to collectors and superintendents of police on Sunday.

''Collectors have been told to depute district education officer, assistant commissioner of tribal development department or other senior district officials for the purpose. They have been told to interact with children during inspections and submit feedback regularly. Those indulging in unethical activities etc should be suspended and police cases lodged,'' the official said.

On September 22, a 17-year-old girl staying in a government-run residential training centre for differently-abled children was raped and five other inmates, in the 14-16 age group, were molested allegedly by its caretaker in Jashpur town, police had said.

The caretaker and watchman of the centre were arrested on September 24, its superintendent was suspended by the Jashpur collector, and a show cause notice was issued to the District Project Coordinator (RGSM), a district official said.

