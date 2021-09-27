Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals set SRH 165-run target

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:20 IST
Electing to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 164 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Monday.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Royals with his 82-run knock while pacer Siddarth Kaul (2/36) too two wickets for SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan also took a wicket apiece for SRH, who are already out of reckoning for the play-offs.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs. (Sanju Samson 82, Yashashvi Jaiswal 36; Siddarth Kaul 2/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

