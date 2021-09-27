Rajasthan Royals set SRH 165-run target
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Electing to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 164 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Monday.
Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for the Royals with his 82-run knock while pacer Siddarth Kaul (2/36) too two wickets for SRH.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan also took a wicket apiece for SRH, who are already out of reckoning for the play-offs.
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 164 for 5 in 20 overs. (Sanju Samson 82, Yashashvi Jaiswal 36; Siddarth Kaul 2/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28).
